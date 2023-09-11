Bhopal: Gangster Malik's Son, Accomplices Booked For Assaulting Bizman's Father

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yasin Malik, son of infamous gangster late Muqtar Malik, allegedly assaulted the father of a businessman along with two of his accomplices in Chowki Talaiyya on Monday morning, the police said.

The police added that Malik had an argument with businessman on Sunday late night over some issue, and committed the crime to take revenge.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that Malik was recklessly driving his car on Sunday late night, and passed swiftly through Talaiyya locality. During this, a man named Mansab Khan, who is a businessman, had a narrow escape. He screamed and warned Malik to drive carefully, over which Malik landed in an altercation with him.

On Monday morning, Malik planned to avenge the incident that took place last night. He went to Khan’s house, where his father Mashkoor Khan (62) was standing outside. He and two of his accomplices got out of the car and began assaulting Mashkoor with rods. Mashkoor went inside his house frantically to save his life. Malik and his accomplices barged inside the house too and beat him black and blue.

Mashkoor has been admitted to the hospital, where his situation is said to be critical. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone-3), Riyaz Iqbal said that the incident came to light and an FIR will soon be lodged against Malik.

In January this year, Malik allegedly abducted a 20-year-old college student and assaulting him inside a moving car. Malik’s father Muqtar was shot dead in Rajasthan last year during an encounter.

