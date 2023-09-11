Bhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tooryanaad, the country's biggest Hindi festival for college students will be held in October this time due to exams and delay in getting permission.

Rajbhasha Karyanvan Samiti (Official Language Implementation Committee) of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has been organising the inter-college festival for last 12 years to mark Hindi Diwas which falls on September 14. Students from technical institutes from across the country take part in the fest.

Tooryanaad - 23 will be held on October 6, 7 and 8 at MANIT in the city. Competitions and cultural programmes will take place during the three-day festival.

It includes parliamentary debate, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Abhivyakti, Khichdi, Chakravyuh, street drama, Kavi Sammelan. There will be competitions at different levels to test Hindi skills of non-Hindi speaking participants.

“The event will be held in October due to exams of students. We can’t ignore it. After all it is a matter of students’ future,” said founder member of the committee professor Savita Dixit. But at the same time, we are organising small events like signature campaigns etc, she added.

