 Bhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam

Bhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam

Tooryanaad - 23 will be held on October 6, 7 and 8 at MANIT in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Tooryanaad - 23 From Oct 6, Delayed Due To Exam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tooryanaad, the country's biggest Hindi festival for college students will be held in October this time due to exams and delay in getting permission.

Rajbhasha Karyanvan Samiti (Official Language Implementation Committee) of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has been organising the inter-college festival for last 12 years to mark Hindi Diwas which falls on September 14. Students from technical institutes from across the country take part in the fest.

Tooryanaad - 23 will be held on October 6, 7 and 8 at MANIT in the city. Competitions and cultural programmes will take place during the three-day festival.

It includes parliamentary debate, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Abhivyakti, Khichdi, Chakravyuh, street drama, Kavi Sammelan. There will be competitions at different levels to test Hindi skills of non-Hindi speaking participants.

“The event will be held in October due to exams of students. We can’t ignore it. After all it is a matter of students’ future,” said founder member of the committee professor Savita Dixit. But at the same time, we are organising small events like signature campaigns etc, she added.

Read Also
Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri To Visit Bhopal Soon: Know Dates, Time & Venue
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Brahmin Police Stations In-charge In Constituency Irks LoP; Files Complaint With ECI

Bhopal: Brahmin Police Stations In-charge In Constituency Irks LoP; Files Complaint With ECI

Madhya Pradesh: After Sanchi, Plans Afoot To Develop Five More Solar Cities

Madhya Pradesh: After Sanchi, Plans Afoot To Develop Five More Solar Cities

Bhopal: Govt Enhances Aid To Ailing Artistes, Authors

Bhopal: Govt Enhances Aid To Ailing Artistes, Authors

MP Elections 2023: Meeting Held At Nadda’s Residence, Many BJP MLAs May Be Denied Tickets

MP Elections 2023: Meeting Held At Nadda’s Residence, Many BJP MLAs May Be Denied Tickets

Bhopal: BMC Continues Name Changing Spree To Erase Mughal History

Bhopal: BMC Continues Name Changing Spree To Erase Mughal History