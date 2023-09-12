MP: Karni Sena Takes To Street For Panna Queen, Demand FIR Against Temple Priests For Misbehaving With Rani Jiteshwari; WATCH

Karni Sena stages protest |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after Panna's Rani Jiteshwari was arrested following her viral video of creating ruckus at the temple during Janmashtami celebrations, Karni Sena staged protest against the tepmle priest claiming misbehaviour with their queen on Tuesday.

This time the video of protest is doing rounds on social media, along with a picture of memorandum that Karni Sena has sent to Panna's SP demanding strict action.

Karni Sena believes that the temple priest and staff allegedly misbehaved with the queen of Panna and the women of Panna Royal family on the occasion of Janmashtami at Jugal Kishore Temple. They did not allow Rani Jiteshwari to perform aarti at the temple, as she was a widow, the protesters said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following which the Karni Sena sent a memorandum to Panna’s Superintendent of Police demanding an FIR against the priests of the temple for misbehaving with the queen of Panna Royal family.

In the previous week on Friday, a video showing—Maharani of Panna’s royal family allegedly creating ruckus at the temple during aarti on Janmashtami, went viral on social media.

The queen was said to be drunk at the time of the incident. After the incident, a case was registered against her for violating the dignity of the temple by coming to the temple being drunk and creating a chaos under the influence of the same.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)