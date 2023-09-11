MP Elections 2023: Meeting Held At Nadda’s Residence, Many BJP MLAs May Be Denied Tickets

BJP President JP Nadda | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP mulled over the names of candidates for rest of the seats in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting held in the residence of party’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s national organisational general secretary BL Santosh, party’s state president VD Sharma and state organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma attended the meeting.

The BJP has already announced a list of 39 candidates. The names of 191 candidates are yet to be announced, so the senior leaders of the party pondered over the issue.

The party is set to announce the second list in a day or two. Some of those who lost election may be included in the list of contestants for 64 seats.

According to sources in the BJP, the second list may consist of 46 candidates.

The seats from where the BJP candidates have won also figured in the discussion.

The surveys, conducted by the party’s central leadership and the ones by Chouhan, were also discussed.

The surveys contained people’s anger against a few legislators and ministers.

According to sources, the leaders agreed that the legislators, against whom anger is prevailing among people, will not be given tickets.

The state party organisation has set up a panel comprising three\four names for the lost seats.

The panels have been told to remain confined up to three names for each seat.

The BJP organisation removed some old names from the list and added some new ones to it on the basis of surveys.