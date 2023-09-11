Bhopal: Thefts At 5 Places In 1 Night, Valuables Worth ₹2 Lakh Stolen | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theft took place at five places on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday wherein thieves took away valuables worth Rs 2 lakh, police said on Monday.

Three incidents were reported on Sunday late night while two were reported on Monday. The incidents took place in Misrod, GTB complex, Ashoka Garden, Panchwati Colony and Nizamuddin Colony localities respectively.

Ashoka garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak said Alkesh Rajput, resident of Semra Kalan in Ashoka garden, had shut down his shop in GTB complex on Friday night. Next morning, he found the lock broken and Rs 5,000 missing.

Thieves entered the godown in Misrod on Saturday late night and stole pipes worth Rs 60,000. Police have registered a case and begun probe. From Ashoka Garden, theft of cable wires worth Rs 30,000 was reported. In Piplani and Nishatpura areas, thieves made away with money and valuables belonging to Sandeep Raikwar and Aarti Jatav respectively. Cops are sifting through CCTV footages installed in all areas to trace the accused.

