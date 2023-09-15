Bhopal: Surjewala To Take Feedback On Party Position From DCC Chiefs

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala will take feedback on the party position and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections from the district Congress presidents. A meeting this connection will be convened here on Friday. After attending the meeting of the screening committee in New Delhi, Surjewala returned to Bhopal and has been holding discussion with the state party leaders.

On Friday, he will meet the DCC presidents, district in-charges and organizational secretaries. PCC chief will not be present in these meeting as he is scheduled to visit Ashoknagar and hold meetings with the district level party leaders there.Last week, Surjewala, screening committee members Jitendra Singh, Ajay Singh and others had held discussions with the DCC and block Congress presidents and collected the names of the aspirants in sealed envelopes.

Sources said that in many districts, the DCC president and the in-charges lacked coordination which was affecting the party and Surjewala would look into the issue.

Jan Aakrosh Yatra in charge meeting today

Congress general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala, will hold meetings of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in-charge and co-incharge at PCC, on Friday morning. Eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress will take out seven ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatras’ in seven different regions, party officials familiar with the development said. Through the Yatra the opposition party will raise the state government ‘failure’ and ‘expose the corruption’ committed by the government in its 18 years rule. State in-charge Rajeev Singh said the meeting of the Yatra has been called on Friday morning and on Saturday, the PCC president Kamal Nath will announce the schedule of the Yatra.