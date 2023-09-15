Indore: Women Congress Stages Demo Against Night Culture, Crime Against Women | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of women Congress activists staged a demonstration at the office of the commissioner of police protesting against crime against women and night culture in the city, on Thursday.

The Congress activists alleged that crime against women is increasing in the city swiftly but the police have failed in controlling the menace.

Similarly, the night culture in the city is spoiling the culture and peace of the city. Led by woman Congress president Sakshi Shukla, the women activists submitted a memorandum to the commissioner.

Meanwhile, divisional spokesperson Amit Chaurasiya had a scuffle with the cops over the permission of the DJ vehicle used during the protest.

