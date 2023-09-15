 Indore: Women Congress Stages Demo Against Night Culture, Crime Against Women
Friday, September 15, 2023
Indore: Women Congress Stages Demo Against Night Culture, Crime Against Women | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of women Congress activists staged a demonstration at the office of the commissioner of police protesting against crime against women and night culture in the city, on Thursday.

Similarly, the night culture in the city is spoiling the culture and peace of the city. Led by woman Congress president Sakshi Shukla, the women activists submitted a memorandum to the commissioner.

Meanwhile, divisional spokesperson Amit Chaurasiya had a scuffle with the cops over the permission of the DJ vehicle used during the protest.

