 MP Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Suffers Subdural Hemorrhage After Being Hit By School Teacher In Rewa, Battles For Life On Ventilator
Family claims MLC report clearly mentions that the boy suffers injuries following physical assault by the teacher.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Beating KG Student In Prayagraj | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy suffered subdural hemorrhage after his music teacher brutally beat him, leading to swollen temples at a private school in Rewa district. The boy is currently on the ventilator.

The victim identified as Anuj Shukla, was earlier treated at Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa. Considering his critical condition, the doctors referred him to a private hospital in Nagpur for surgery.

Additional SP, Rewa, Anil Sonkar said that the family has lodged a police complaint on September 11. The family said that the matter dates back to last month when the music teacher thrashed the boy during the school hours. The teacher's metal bangle struck the boy's head, leading to swollen temples.

A family member of the boy said that he has been on ventilator at Neoren Hospital in Nagpur for the last four days and surgery is being conducted. The boy who, who is enrolled with a private school in Rewa, used to attend music classes.

alleged that despite the MLC report clearly had mentioned that the boy suffered injuries because of hitting by the teacher

