Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to pre-non/non interlocking work in Jabalpur division, some trains will be cancelled and some will run on changed routes. Pre non/non interlocking work is to be done at New Katni Junction ‘B’ cabin of West Central Railway, Jabalpur Division and for electronic interlocking and yard remodelling work at New Katni Junction.

Cancelled trains are as follows

* Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 30 to October 4. Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from October 1 to October 5 due to lack of rakes.

* Bilaspur-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 19 to October 4. Bhopal-Bilaspur Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 21 to October 6 due to lack of rakes.

* Bhopal-Singrauli bi-weekly express will be cancelled from its originating station on September 30 and October 4. Singrauli-Bhopal bi-weekly express will remain cancelled between October 3 and October 5 due to lack of rakes.

Diverted trains are as follows

* Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Express departing from its originating station from September 29 to October 3, has been diverted via Durg-Gondia-Nagpur-Itarsi.

Howrah-Bhopal Weekly Express departing from its originating station on October 2, has been diverted via Garhwa Road-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj via Cheoki-Katni Murwara.

* Kolkata-Ahmedabad Weekly Express departing from its originating station on September 30, has been diverted via Garhwa Road-Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj Cheoki-Katni Murwara.

* Santragachi-Ajmer Weekly Express departing from its originating station on September 29, has been diverted via Garhwa Road-Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj Cheoki-Katni Murwara.

* Madar Junction-Kolkata Weekly Express departing from its originating station on October 2, has been diverted via Katni Murwara-Singrauli-Chopan-Garhwa Road.

* Puri-Valsad Weekly Express departing from its originating station on October 1 and reaching its destination via the changed route through Bilaspur-Raipur-Gondia-Nagpur-Itarsi.