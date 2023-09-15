Bhopal: Govt Lays Criteria For CM Ladli Behna Awas Yojana

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families deprived of benefits under various housing schemes will now be enrolled for Chief Minister Ladli Bahna Housing Scheme. More than 4. 75 lakh women will get benefit from the scheme.

The government issued guidelines for selecting beneficiaries for the state-run scheme. Applications from beneficiaries will be accepted from September 17 to October 5, 2023.

As many as 3,78,662 families registered on the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) portal and whose applications were rejected on the Government of India's MIS portal will get the benefit of Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana.

As many as 97,000 families who could not get the benefit on account of not being registered on MIS portal will also get benefit of the scheme.

The families not included in the social, economic, and caste census of 2011 and the Awas Plus list and not covered under any central or state housing scheme will also be eligible.

Eligibility criteria for families include not having a pucca house, residing in kachha houses with less than two rooms, not owning a motorized four-wheeler, having a monthly income of less than Rs 12,000, not having any income tax-paying member in the family, owning less than 2.5 acres of irrigated land or less than 5 acres of non-irrigated agricultural land.

The list of all applications received in gram panchayats will be sent daily to Janpad panchayats in an Excel sheet. The CEO of the district panchayat will verify the list and, upon approval by the state government, take action on approving housing for the eligible beneficiaries.