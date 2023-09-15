Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Not Having LPG Connection In Their Names In A Fix |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the benefit of providing gas cylinders at Rs 450 to Ladli Behnas has left many of them in a fix. The reason is that many Ladli Behnas don’t have cooking gas cylinders in their names, rather the connection is in the name of their husband.

In such a scenario, those Ladli Behnas are in a state of confusion and doubt that whether they will get the benefit of the government scheme providing gas cylinders at Rs 450 or not. It was on Wednesday that government issued the order to provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantrai Ujjwala Yojana and to those Ladli Behnas who have gas connection in their names.

Slum dweller Munni Jatav (aged around 50 years) said that gas connection at her home is in the name of her husband but she wants to take benefit of the scheme. She doesn’t know what to do now as government has come up with a rider under the scheme.

An elderly woman of the slum area Vallabh Nagar 2, Kesh Kali Patel wanted to know that how she could be able to get gas cylinder at Rs 450 as the connection is in the name of her husband. She said the government should change the rule which mandates that gas connection should be in the name of Ladli Behnas to get benefit of the scheme.

‘Government should amend rules’

Aarti Pawar |

Thirty-three-old Aarti Pawar, wife of Deepak Pawar resides in a slum of Durga Nagar. She is a registered Ladli Behna but doesn’t have gas connection in her name. ‘Government should amend the rules to extend the benefit of gas cylinder at Rs 450 to such Ladli Behnas who don’t have gas connections in their name. Mostly gas connections are in the name of men only,’ she rued.

Asha suffers from ‘Nirasha’

Asha Malviya |

Durga Nagar slum resident Asha Malviya told Free Press that gas connection is in the name of her mother-in-law who passed away long ago. In such a situation, she doesn’t know how she could be able to avail the benefit of the government scheme providing gas cylinder at Rs 450 for Ladli Behnas.

