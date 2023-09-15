 Bhopal: Former Legislator Santosh Joshi Resigns From BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Former Legislator Santosh Joshi Resigns From BJP

Bhopal: Former Legislator Santosh Joshi Resigns From BJP

Joshi has been a Pracharak of the RSS for 18 years. He became a member of the House after winning election on the BJP ticket in 2008.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA of BJP from the Susner constituency Santosh Joshi resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday.

Joshi has been a Pracharak of the RSS for 18 years. He became a member of the House after winning election on the BJP ticket in 2008.

According to Joshi, he will contest election from Susner as an independent candidate.

Since the voters are angry with the present legislator, he has decided to contest the ensuing election as an independent candidate.

Joshi said that he did not join the Congress and that if the BJP gave him a ticket, he may also contest the election on its ticket.

Read Also
Bhopal: Shivraj Earns PM's Praise For Successful G20 Meets In State
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled