Bhopal: Former Legislator Santosh Joshi Resigns From BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA of BJP from the Susner constituency Santosh Joshi resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday.

Joshi has been a Pracharak of the RSS for 18 years. He became a member of the House after winning election on the BJP ticket in 2008.

According to Joshi, he will contest election from Susner as an independent candidate.

Since the voters are angry with the present legislator, he has decided to contest the ensuing election as an independent candidate.

Joshi said that he did not join the Congress and that if the BJP gave him a ticket, he may also contest the election on its ticket.

