Bhopal News: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Sister-In-Law, Victim Pregnant

Bhopal News: Class 6 Girl Raped By Kin, Accused On The Run | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law (elder sister’s husband) under Bag Sewania police station limits. The incident came to light after the minor fell ill and was taken to the hospital where doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.

According to reports, the victim lives with her parents in a locality under Bag Sewania jurisdiction. Her father is a labourer while her mother is mentally unstable.

In October, the girl was alone at home when her brother-in-law Rishi arrived. Seeing her alone, Rishi allegedly threatened her and raped her. He also warned her not to tell anyone while threatening to kill her. Out of fear, the girl remained silent.

On Saturday, the girl experienced abdominal pain and vomiting. Her father rushed her to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed her pregnancy. Doctors immediately informed the police following the revelation.

Police reached the hospital, conducted counselling and recorded the minor's statement. During this, she narrated the entire incident. Based on her statement, police registered a case of rape and invoked the POCSO Act. A police team arrested the accused soon after the incident came to light.