Overheard In Bhopal: Work Is Worship, Big Deal, Independent Charge & More

Bureaucracy to Polito-crazy

A former chief secretary (CS) of the state may be seen in politics in the coming days. But, instead of joining politics in MP, he may opt for a southern state for the purpose. The reason for speculating about the former bureaucrat joining politics is that he had married both children to political families.

He himself is considered close to politicians. The former chief secretary recently married his son to the family of a chief minister of a southern state. Many politicians of the southern state were present at the wedding function. He had his other son married to the daughter of a minister. The former CS is reportedly close to a political party. When he had been in the state, he was on good terms with the leaders of a political party.r Once he was set to become the political adviser to a former chief minister. But by the time the plan could be realised, he had fallen into a probe agency’s dragnet in connection with a case. Now, he is out of it.

Work is worship

Speculations are always rife about Bade Sahib in the state. He is doing his work after getting an extension of the tenure of his service. But speculations about his going to Delhi on an assignment are rife in the corridors of power. People sometimes say he may join the Niti Ayog. They also float rumours about his going to the Prime Minister’s Office. There are also whispers that he may go to the Finance Commission. Similarly, some say he will become the adviser of the Central Government. There is no end to such chinwags about him.

Now, some people are spreading the word about his getting a new position. They say he may be appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. A few officers say he will go to Delhi on an important assignment either before or after the completion of the extension of his service. But Bade Sahib keeps away from all these rumours. He is simply busy with work. The officer is such a workaholic that immediately after an operation, he has resumed work instead resting. Seeing his postoperative dressing, some of his colleagues advised him to rest, but health issues hardly bother an officer who worships work.

Big deal

A senior officer, who is not in an important department, knows how to protect his interests. Sahib has recently entered a deal with a company. The company is set to carry out a project in the state. Sahib had been holding meetings with the officials of the company for a long time. The company wanted some benefits from the state government. Sahib kept the issue in a confused state for several days. Afterwards, the officials of the company talked to some other people. But finally, Sahib had the deal done through someone close to him. All powers of the department lie in the hands of the officer, and he turns the issues the way he wants. Sahib has already made a lot of money through several projects of the department. There is not much time left for his retirement. It is heard that the officer is investing money in a company in Delhi. So, he will be seen in the national capital after retirement. Now, Sahib wants an important posting before his retirement.

Stories about the officer

There are many stories about an IAS officer. Sahib was already in discussion for his activities. But after an incident, there is a spike in natters about him. The officials of his department say he is making carrots through an officer. Now, he is also in discussion for his romantic nature. He has befriended an officer of the department. Though the officer works under him, Sahib is well disposed to his subordinate.

Being close to the Sahib, the officer has no problem in coming to Bhopal or going to any other city. A recent trip has added more spice to such gossip. When Sahib was posted to the department, the senior officers had a lot of expectations of him. But he is losing importance in the eyes of his seniors. The axe may fall on him any day for his style of working and senior officers’ anger.

Independent charge

A few officials have realised the difference between a minister of state and a minister of state with independent charge. Two secretary-rank IAS officers are peeved at not getting independent charge of any department. One of them is posted in an important department, but he is working under an additional chief secretary (ACS). Sahib is upset, thinking though his juniors have got independent charge, he is still working under a senior officer.

The officer considered efficient is tired of doing clerical jobs under an ACS. Now, he wants to head a department. Another secretary-rank officer is passing through the same situation. The officer has been transferred several times in the past few years. He is keen to go to the Centre on deputation, but it hardly looks possible now. So, he wants posting in some other department. He is also working under an ACS in a department. Sahib has no problem with the ACS. But he wants to go somewhere as head of a department.

Making moolah

A senior officer has received a complaint about a woman officer, making underhand deals in her department. The woman officer was posted in the department during the tenure of a Big Ma’am who has retired. Someone has complained about the woman officer. There are reports that the senior officer is probing the complaint through an officer of his department. Those who are probing the case are finding areas where the woman officer has committed irregularities.

People in the corridors of power say a lot of clandestine deals are being done in the department. Madam is doing these deals through the officers. She has also kept the department’s minister under her influence. Both are making moolah. Besides the officers, dough is being taken from the lower-rank employees, too. It is not for the first time that there is a complaint against Madam. There were similar complaints against her when she was posted in other departments. This is the reason that the government has always kept away from giving her important departments. After the probe, when reports are put up before the higher-ups, she may be sent to the loop line again.