Bhopal News: Woman Arrested With MD May Be Part Of Big Drug Network

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arrested on Saturday with 9 grams of MD, 25-year-old Aksa Khan may be linked to a wider synthetic drug supply network operating in the city, according to police sources.

After her arrest on Saturday, Tila Jamalpura police are extracting data from her iPhone, which cops believe could reveal crucial leads about the origin of the seized drugs and the network she may have been supplying.

Aksa, a resident of Chitransh Apartment, BDA Colony, Kohefiza, was caught with eight transparent packets containing MD (methamphetamine) and an iPhone worth Rs 1.52 lakh.

The accused Aksa also known as Aasia is from a high-profile family Koh-e-Fiza area. Her father Azam Khan runs a sports academy on Airport Road. Aksa is a commerce graduate known for frequenting hookah lounges in the city.

Police officials said the preliminary interrogation has yielded crucial inputs which may lead to her possible local contacts. Police are probing how long she had been involved in the trade and whether she was connected to old suppliers already active in Bhopal.

The arrest comes at a time when the state capital has witnessed a steep rise in synthetic drug trafficking. Crime branch teams had previously busted MD and party-drug rackets while arresting DJ Yaseen and his aides.