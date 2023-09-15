MP Khel Alankaran: CM Shivraj To Honour Sporting Excellence

Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Photo: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Khel Alankaran ceremony will be held on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present state’s highest sports honour to outstanding athletes and sports achievers from across the state. The logo and mascot of Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 will also be unveiled. The event will take place at TT Nagar stadium at 2.30 pm. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will be present at the award ceremony.

Sportsman and coaches who have made outstanding contribution to sports will be honoured with Eklavya, Vikram, Vishwamitra, Prabhash Joshi and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Khelo MP Awards recognises excellence in malkhamb, cricket, hockey, athletics, shooting, rowing and more. This initiative is part of state government's move to provide a platform for local talent to shine on the national and international stage.

