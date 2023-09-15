 Bhopal: Rapper KR$NA Enthralls Fans At AIIMS Fest
Bhopal: Rapper KR$NA Enthralls Fans At AIIMS Fest

Light show mesmerises audience

Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rapper KR$NA’s hip-hop performance enthralled the gathering at annual Retina Fest of AIIMS organised in Bhopal on Friday.

There was excitement as KR$NA took centre stage delivering an electrifying performance that held the audience spellbound.

AIIMS Bhopal's courtyard was transformed into a vibrant, musical arena. Hip-hop enthusiasts from all corners of the institute gathered to witness the extraordinary night of music and entertainment.

Fans enthusiastically danced to every word, creating a palpable synergy between artiste and audience. The fest also featured impressive visuals, including a mesmerising light show and stunning stage design that complemented KR$NA's music.

Bhopal: Family Court Counsellors Lead Distressed Life
