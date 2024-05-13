MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Villagers In Shajapur Boycott Voting Citing Lack Of Development; Video Of Deserted Polling Booth Viral

Empty Polling Booth in Shajapur |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): This election season has been a roller coaster ride. The last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, witnessed a boycott in some villages of Shajapur, citing lack of development. Residents of Polling Booth No 65 in Gopipur village and Polling Booth No 64 in Laudakhedi village in Shajapur have abstained from voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Despite polling personnel being present, not a single vote was cast in these villages until noon. A video of the empty polling booths surfaced the internet.

#WATCH | Locals In Shajapur Village Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Development; Visual From A Polling Booth#LokSabaElections2024 #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/RFp5WPbDl3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2024

The villagers gathered outside the polling stations, chanting slogans to highlight their demands. They cited the absence of benefits from the Narmada Project and the lack of road connectivity as key issues. According to the villagers, neighbouring villages have received benefits from these projects, but Gopipur and Laudakhedi have been left out. They expressed frustration over the inconvenience caused by the lack of roads, which affects transportation and access to education for children.

The District Panchayat CEO attempted to address the villagers' concerns, but they remained steadfast in their decision not to vote until their grievances are resolved. The villagers emphasised that their vote would only be cast once their demands for development and infrastructure improvements are met.