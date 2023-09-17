Indore: Health Team Reaches Pregnant Woman On Boat, Performs Safe Delivery

MTH Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heavy rain, a team of health department, with the help of SDERF, rescued a pregnant woman from Khamod Kamiya village and performed her successful delivery.

The team reached the flooded village on a boat and provided health care to the woman.

According to officials, they received information from Khamod Kamiya village that a woman was in labour pain and that there were no health services available in the village or nearby areas and even the ambulance had also failed to reach the spot due to water logging. Team members Dr Lata Binoliya, nursing officer Heera Sharma, and ANM Lata Shinde reached Gawla village in an ambulance and covered the remaining distance on a boat to reach the patient.

“The woman had already delivered a baby boy and we helped her to cut the placenta and we gave all the necessary care. Both baby and mother were healthy and safe,” the officials said.

Health services affected, hospitals waterlogged Our Staff Reporter Indore: Heavy rains on Saturday affected the health services in the city as many government hospitals got submerged due to heavy rainfall. The basement of MY Hospital and MTH Hospital were inundated and the staff kept on removing the water throughout the day.

Hospital administration has to shift the jail inmates from the Prisoner’s Ward in the basement to other wards in the presence of jail officials. Similarly, the premises of District Hospital was also inundated due to which patients faced trouble in reaching the OPD of the hospital. Patients also face trouble in the OPD of Cancer Hospital as the shade in the OPD was leaking.

