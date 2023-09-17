Indore: Verma Nominated In ZRUCC For Fifth Time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the fifth time, senior BJP leader Jagmohan Verma has been nominated as a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of Western Railway.

MP Shankar Lalwani recommended Verma’s name as his representative in ZRUCC. It is noteworthy that Verma has been in the committee since 2000. In a formal function at the BJP office, MP Lalwani handed over the nomination letter to Verma issued by the Railway Board, New Delhi. On this occasion, Nagesh Namjoshi, Ghanshyam Vyas Sabir Hashmi, Naresh Tijare, Rakesh Sharma and Sattu Sharma congratulated Verma. He said he has always tried to raise the demands of passengers and about the addition of passenger amenities in trains and at the railway station. He will continue to do so with more vigour.