MP (WATCH): Villagers Brave Swollen Non River During Funeral Procession To Reach Cremation Ground In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers braved knee-deep waters of swollen Non river during a funeral procession to reach the cremation ground in Gwalior on Wednesday. Four people carried the dead body on a stretcher, while others held the materials required for the last rites as they navigated overflowing river due to heavy rain to reach the other end.

According to information, the deceased have been identified as Ramdeen Gurjar, a 75-year-old resident of Sekara. He had passed away on Tuesday night. However, the cremation ground was on the other side of the Non river. To perform his last rites, the relatives had to cross the river.

https://x.com/FreePressMP/status/1701902741126451411?s=20

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Firing: 5 Killed After Gun Battle Breaks Out Between 2 Communities In Datia

The river, swollen due to the rains, presented a significant challenge. Four individuals, clutching a makeshift stretcher, carefully navigated the water, while others carried the essentials needed for the last rites.

The journey was documented in a viral video, bringing to light the ground realities of development in rural areas.

Raghuvir Singh, a resident of the village, stated that Muktidham is located on the other side of the river, and during the monsoon, it becomes quite challenging. He added that they had placed wooden poles and drums in the river at their expense to assist them in crossing. They have repeatedly demanded the construction of a bridge over the river, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

This situation has now become a political issue, with the Congress party raising questions about the BJP's claims of development. They argue that the BJP makes hollow promises about development while the ground reality is quite different.

However, the BJP has defended itself in this matter, stating that if the situation is as described, it will be addressed, and necessary measures will be taken.

