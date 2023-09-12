 MP Viral Video: Hindu Dharma Sena, Chandi Vahini Barge In Jabalpur Fashion Show, Create Ruckus Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'
MP Viral Video: Hindu Dharma Sena, Chandi Vahini Barge In Jabalpur Fashion Show, Create Ruckus Amid Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram'

During the protest, film actress Mandakini, who was coming to the fashion show, was also opposed and her poster was also torn.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Dharma Sena and Chandi Vahini created ruckus at a fashion show in Jabalpur on Tuesday and stopped the event midway, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. They have accused the organisers-- belonging to other communities, of using details of Hindu female participants for executing ‘love-jihad'.

The protesting Hindu Dharma Sena and Chandi Vahini members said that such fashion shows are being promoted through ‘Love-Jihad’. People from non-Hindu communities participate in the event, who through such programs target Hindu sisters and daughters. They collect their personal information so that they can use Hindu girls for ‘love-jihad’.

Protest against actress Mandakini

Along with this, there was a protest against inviting film actress Mandakini as the chief guest in the fashion show. The protesters said that film actress Mandakini has connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Hence, Mandakini's arrival should be strongly opposed.

Seeing the protest, the police force also reached the spot and explained to the people. During this time, the workers of Hindu Dharma Sena and Chandi Vahini also explained to the women sitting in the fashion show that they should stay away from such events.

