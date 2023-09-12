Bhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him

Bhopal: Man Booked For Molesting Girl, Assaulting Her Mom | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch was booked for allegedly abducting a Kotwar, assaulting him, in Bhopal on Sunday. Police said that a heated argument broke between the victim and sarpanch's close aides. Following which, they forcefully pushed him inside the car and drove to Vidisha road.

The police added that the case was reported on Monday late night, and investigations have begun into the case.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the man who abducted and subjected to atrocities has been identified as Ramswaroop Ahirwar. On Sunday night, he had been informed by a patwari about the sarpanch of the nearby village getting a government land fenced. He went there and told the Sarpanch, named Sheru Meena not to do so. Meena landed in an argument with him and his accomplices identified as Tushar, Abhishek, Lekhraj, Sajju, Deepak and Parvez abducted Ahirwar and forcibly pushed him inside their car.

They took him to Vidisha road and assaulted him brutally there, while hurling casteist slurs on him.

Following this, Ahirwar reached the Sukhi Sewaniya police station and lodged a complaint against all the accused.

Cops have registered a case and have begun probing the incident, they said.

