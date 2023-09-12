 Bhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him

Bhopal Crime: Sarpanch & Aides Abduct Kotwar Over Heated Argument,Thrash Him

The sarpanch and his aides forcefully pushed the victim inside the car and drove to Vidisha road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Booked For Molesting Girl, Assaulting Her Mom | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sarpanch was booked for allegedly abducting a Kotwar, assaulting him, in Bhopal on Sunday. Police said that a heated argument broke between the victim and sarpanch's close aides. Following which, they forcefully pushed him inside the car and drove to Vidisha road.

The police added that the case was reported on Monday late night, and investigations have begun into the case.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three Held, Currency Notes With Face Value Of ₹1. 92L Seized In Satna
article-image

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the man who abducted and subjected to atrocities has been identified as Ramswaroop Ahirwar. On Sunday night, he had been informed by a patwari about the sarpanch of the nearby village getting a government land fenced. He went there and told the Sarpanch, named Sheru Meena not to do so. Meena landed in an argument with him and his accomplices identified as Tushar, Abhishek, Lekhraj, Sajju, Deepak and Parvez abducted Ahirwar and forcibly pushed him inside their car.

Read Also
MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami...
article-image

They took him to Vidisha road and assaulted him brutally there, while hurling casteist slurs on him.

Following this, Ahirwar reached the Sukhi Sewaniya police station and lodged a complaint against all the accused.

Cops have registered a case and have begun probing the incident, they said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hip Surgery Costing ₹3 Lakh Conducted At Just ₹5 In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Hip Surgery Costing ₹3 Lakh Conducted At Just ₹5 In Madhya Pradesh Hospital

MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In...

MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In...

MP Tragedy: Class 10th Student Dies In Road Accident; Man Dragged By Car For 300 Metres In Ratlam

MP Tragedy: Class 10th Student Dies In Road Accident; Man Dragged By Car For 300 Metres In Ratlam

MP To Have An Investment Of ₹2 Lakh Crore In Bina, ₹50K Crore In Bina Refinery Alone

MP To Have An Investment Of ₹2 Lakh Crore In Bina, ₹50K Crore In Bina Refinery Alone

Omkareshwar Ekatma Dham Is Unique Project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Omkareshwar Ekatma Dham Is Unique Project: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan