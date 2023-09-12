Madhya Pradesh: Three Held, Currency Notes With Face Value Of ₹1. 92L Seized In Satna

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Maihar police claimed to have arrested three criminals and confiscated a huge amount of fake currency notes with face value of more than Rs1, 92,000, official sources said on Monday.

According to reports, on getting information that a car with fake currency notes was moving towards the National Highway, a police team rushed to the spot.

The policemen signaled the car carrying four persons to stop, but when it did not, the cops surrounded the vehicle from all sides.

No sooner had the car stopped than a one of the passengers got off it and ran away, the police said.

The police took three persons into their custody and found a huge amount of currency notes with face value of Rs 1,92,000.

The arrested criminals were identified as Sourabh Singh Tomar, Ankit Kushwaha and Ashish Singh. The culprit who is on the run was identified as Jitendra Singh.

Drunken criminals fire in air, one held

Two drunken criminals fired in the air at 2.30am on Monday, the police said.

They were in an SUV Scorpio and got angry, since the Mukhtiyarganj railway crossing was closed.

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, they swung into action and caught hold of one of the accused identified as Satish Dwivedi, a resident of Civil Lines.

A country-made pistol worth Rs 80,000 and an empty cartridge were seized from his possession.

On the other hand, the other criminal escaped and the police are searching for him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)