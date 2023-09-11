 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Booked For 'Objectionable' Remark At Gathering In MP's Shivpuri
The Congress MLA was booked under Indian Penal Code section 294B.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA was booked on Monday for alleged objectionable remarks centred around women, old men and marriage in Shivpuri, a police official said.

In a purported video that was widely circulated on social media, Pichhore MLA KP Singh can be heard saying that old men enjoy for some time after marrying young women but soon others take over.

The six-time MLA was speaking at a gathering of supporters two days ago and a large number of men present at the venue can be heard laughing at the remark.

On the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha leaders Manimal Gupta and Sarika Bhargava, the Congress MLA was booked under Indian Penal Code section 294B (use of obscene language in public place), Inspector Shiv Singh Yadav of Pichhore police station told PTI.

A probe into the case was underway, he added.

