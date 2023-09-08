MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami Celebrations (WATCH)

Bhopal/Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing—Maharani of Panna’s royal family allegedly creating ruckus at the temple during aarti on Janmashtmi, is going viral on social media. The queen was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

In the viral video, Rani Jiteshwari was allegedly seen creating disturbance during Janmashtmi aarti. At one point, she even lost her balance when priests and locals helped her. She was said to be in inebriated condition.

On the complaint of the temple committee, the City Kotwali police station registered a case under section 295 A of the IPC against Rani Jiteshwari for violating the dignity of the temple by drinking alcohol.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth (janma) of the god Krishna on the eighth (ashtami) day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September). The number eight has another significance in the Krishna legend in that he is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki.