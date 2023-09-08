 MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami Celebrations (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami Celebrations (WATCH)

MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami Celebrations (WATCH)

The City Kotwali police station registered a case under section 295 A of the IPC against Rani Jiteshwari.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal/Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing—Maharani of Panna’s royal family allegedly creating ruckus at the temple during aarti on Janmashtmi, is going viral on social media. The queen was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

In the viral video, Rani Jiteshwari was allegedly seen creating disturbance during Janmashtmi aarti. At one point, she even lost her balance when priests and locals helped her. She was said to be in inebriated condition.

On the complaint of the temple committee, the City Kotwali police station registered a case under section 295 A of the IPC against Rani Jiteshwari for violating the dignity of the temple by drinking alcohol.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth (janma) of the god Krishna on the eighth (ashtami) day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September). The number eight has another significance in the Krishna legend in that he is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki.

Read Also
7 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Super Tasty Kachoris
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 5 People Trapped As Container Rams E-Rickshaw After Driver Falls Asleep (WATCH)

Bhopal: 5 People Trapped As Container Rams E-Rickshaw After Driver Falls Asleep (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: GRP's 'Operation Smile' Brings Joy To Jabalpur's Kids

Madhya Pradesh: GRP's 'Operation Smile' Brings Joy To Jabalpur's Kids

MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami...

MP: ‘Drunk’ Rani Of Panna's Royal Family Creates Ruckus At Temple During Janmashtami...

MP Weather Update: Much-Awaited Showers Bring Respite To Farmers; Very Heavy Rain Alert In Several...

MP Weather Update: Much-Awaited Showers Bring Respite To Farmers; Very Heavy Rain Alert In Several...

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami