 Bhopal: 5 People Trapped As Container Rams E-Rickshaw After Driver Falls Asleep (WATCH)
With the help of local residents, Ayodhya Nagar Police evacuated the injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were stranded for about half an hour as a container fell on an e-rickshaw at Ayodhya Nagar Police station area in Bhopal on Friday morning.

According to the information, the driver of the container that was coming from Indore had fallen asleep. After which the container vehicle lost balance due to the speed breaker and overturned on the e-rickshaw.

Five people including one girl were travelling in the e-rickshaw. They were going to appear for the constable exam.

No casualties have been recorded, everyone was rescued in time and taken to hospital.

