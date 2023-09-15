Bhopal: Scindia Will Get Hostile Reception In Gwalior, Chambal, Says Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala said that Jyotiraditya Scindia would get a hostile reception in Gwalior Chambal region. Talking to media persons here on Friday, Surjewala attacked BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said internal bickering had peaked in BJP. Citing example, he said Rakesh Singh was made incharge of Yatra but was preventing from reaching the dais.

“State BJP president VD Sharma has to climb barricades to join Yatra,” he said and added that BJP would lose Assembly elections.

He attacked Union government for paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. “The descendants of Godse are now paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,” he added. “We received bullets on our chest for Bharat, BJP only talks about it and does nothing,” he said.

He also attacked BJP over Sanatan issue. “Sanatan was for ages and will remain for ages. No one can harm Sanatank,” he added.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Launches LPG Cylinder Refilling Scheme

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)