 Bhopal: Scindia Will Get Hostile Reception In Gwalior, Chambal, Says Surjewala
Bhopal: Scindia Will Get Hostile Reception In Gwalior, Chambal, Says Surjewala

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Surjewala attacked BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said internal bickering had peaked in BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala said that Jyotiraditya Scindia would get a hostile reception in Gwalior Chambal region. Talking to media persons here on Friday, Surjewala attacked BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said internal bickering had peaked in BJP. Citing example, he said Rakesh Singh was made incharge of Yatra but was preventing from reaching the dais.

“State BJP president VD Sharma has to climb barricades to join Yatra,” he said and added that BJP would lose Assembly elections.

He attacked Union government for paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. “The descendants of Godse are now paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,” he added. “We received bullets on our chest for Bharat, BJP only talks about it and does nothing,” he said.

He also attacked BJP over Sanatan issue. “Sanatan was for ages and will remain for ages. No one can harm Sanatank,” he added.

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Launches LPG Cylinder Refilling Scheme
Madhya Pradesh: Nurse Sits On Road In Protest Against Transfer In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen Protest Against Leader From Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Students' Hostel In Ruins In Sehore, Wall Plaster Peels Off

Relief Amount Will Be Given After Conducting A Survey For Crop Damage - CM Chouhan

Governor Mangubhai Patel Honoured With International Excellence Award In London

