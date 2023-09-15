Bhopal: CM Chouhan Launches LPG Cylinder Refilling Scheme

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched LPG cylinder refilling scheme for beneficiaries of Ladli Behna and Ujjwala Yojana from Tikamgarh district on Friday.

Chief Minister addressed the programme organised at SAI Hockey Stadium, Tikamgarh virtually from Omkareshwar. He could not participate directly in the programme due to incessant rain.

He said area under irrigation in the state had increased. Ken-Betwa link project has also been approved. “All possible assistance is being provided to farmers. Prime Minister Modi and the state government are continuously releasing funds for farmers,” he added.

The CM performed the bhoomi pujan for the new medical college worth Rs 268 crore to be built in Tikamgarh on 35 acres. It will have provision for 100 MBBS seats.

Union Social Justice Minister Dr Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Forests Rahul Singh and party leaders were present.

