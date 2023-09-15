 Bhopal: Video Of Man Smoking Cigarette On Roof Of Moving Car Goes Viral, Probe On
Bhopal: Video Of Man Smoking Cigarette On Roof Of Moving Car Goes Viral, Probe On

The video was shot by a passer-by on the Airport road and was uploaded on social media platforms, after which the cops have taken cognizance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a man standing on the roof of moving car and smoking a cigarette has drawn the attention of Gandhi Nagar police of city. The video was shot by a passer-by on the Airport road and was uploaded on social media platforms, after which the cops have taken cognizance.

Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that he had received a video on Thursday, in which a man was seen standing on the roof of a Sedan car. He was holding a cigarette in his hand and was smoking it. Several other persons were also sitting inside the car, of whom two were peeping outside the vehicle.

The man standing on the roof of the car had also been wearing goggles, and the car did not have a number plate too. A passer-by commuting by a car with his friend shot a video of the act and uploaded it on social media. SHO Tripathi said that they have taken cognisance of the issue and have launched a probe too. The accused shall be in police custody soon, he added.

article-image

