Bhopal: Puppet Fest Ends With Ravan Vadh, Tejimola

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Putul Samaroh ended with Ravan Vadh and Tejimola at Tribal Museum on Sunday evening. It was presented by Binita Devi and her troupe from Guwahati in shadow, rod, glove, thread and contemporary puppetry styles, which attracted audience who were present in good numbers.

Ravan Vadh began with Lord Ram's exile. Based on a folk tale of Assam, Tejimola was written by Lakhminath Bezbarua.

It is a saga of a businessman who has two wives and a daughter Tejimola from his first wife. When the elder wife dies, the care of Tejimola is handed over to stepmother who misbehaves with her.

Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the event, which focused on different styles of puppetry in India. “I was delighted to watch it. It is a commendable job to entertainment people in general and kids in particular,” said Ashok Kumar Gupta, an archaeologist from Patna. “It is also a good gesture of interacting with people through the art of a particular state.

I hope the government and private organisations will play an important role in this regard,” Gupta added.