 Heavy Rains In MP: Will Call Army, IAF If Required For Flood Relief Operations, Says CM Chouhan
He held a virtual meeting with his officials at 1:30am and gave instructions to deal with the situation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Army and Air Force will be called in if required for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the state.

Chouhan said he reviewed the situation caused by heavy rains in Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore and spoke to officials of these districts.

The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas, while the flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he said.

"The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe. If required, the army and Air Force would also be called in," Chouhan said.

