MP Rains: Admin Orders Holiday In All Govt, Private Schools On Monday In Ujjain And Indore As Heavy Rains Bring Life To Standstill

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All the private and government schools will remain closed in Ujjain and Indore on Monday following a flood like situation in the district as a result of continuous rains since Friday evening. Collector Kumar Purshottam ordered the closure of the schools on Sunday.

Ilayaraja T., the Collector of Indore district also announced a holiday for all government and private schools on Monday. This holiday will be applicable to students from nursery to the 12th grade. All teaching staff are expected to remain present at their respective institutions during the usual school hours.

The rain in Ujjain started at 5 pm on Friday and continued throughout the night. According to the data received from the government Jiwaji Observatory 152.4 mm of rain was recorded in the City till 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A holiday was also declared for all government, private schools and anganwadis on Saturday from nursery to class 12 of the district. The meteorological department has issued an orange alert of heavy rain.

On Saturday, due to heavy rains in the catchment area along with the opening of the gates of Yashwant Sagar in Indore, there is a continuous inflow of water into the Gambhir dam as per the information received from the Gambhir dam control room. In order to maintain the water level of the dam, five out of six gates of the dam have been opened.