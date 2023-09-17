Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani mounted a blistering attack on Congress during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sehore on Saturday.

“This time, it is an election between dharma and adharma (righteous and unrighteous). On one side, there are people who are insulting sanatan dharma, they take name of Ram but submit affidavit in apex court that Lord Ram didn’t exist. On the other hand, there are people who follow religion with strong faith,” she said.

Taking a dig on state Congress president Kamal Nath, she said when she went to Chhindwara, she came to know that “one adharmi is hosting katha”.

In his address, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Congress leaders including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh knew well that Congress would bite the dust in Assembly elections. Henceforth, they are making all out efforts to have a secure political future for their sons.

“Son of one of them will be state Congress president and another son will become Leader of Opposition after election,” he added.

