 Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Taking a dig on state Congress president Kamal Nath, she said when she went to Chhindwara, she came to know that “one adharmi is hosting katha”.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani mounted a blistering attack on Congress during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sehore on Saturday.

“This time, it is an election between dharma and adharma (righteous and unrighteous). On one side, there are people who are insulting sanatan dharma, they take name of Ram but submit affidavit in apex court that Lord Ram didn’t exist. On the other hand, there are people who follow religion with strong faith,” she said.

Taking a dig on state Congress president Kamal Nath, she said when she went to Chhindwara, she came to know that “one adharmi is hosting katha”.

In his address, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Congress leaders including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh knew well that Congress would bite the dust in Assembly elections. Henceforth, they are making all out efforts to have a secure political future for their sons.

“Son of one of them will be state Congress president and another son will become Leader of Opposition after election,” he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cheetah Project Completes One Year Scripting Many Happy, Sad Yarns
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Charandas Chor’ ‘Pandwani’ Presented In Glove, Rod, Thread Puppetry Styles At 5-day...

Bhopal: ‘Charandas Chor’ ‘Pandwani’ Presented In Glove, Rod, Thread Puppetry Styles At 5-day...

Bhopal: Headless Tiger Body Found In Nullah In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Headless Tiger Body Found In Nullah In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Bhopal: Congress Thrives On Sonia, RaGa’s Blessings, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bhopal: Congress Thrives On Sonia, RaGa’s Blessings, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bhopal: Cheetah Project Completes One Year Scripting Many Happy, Sad Yarns

Bhopal: Cheetah Project Completes One Year Scripting Many Happy, Sad Yarns