Bhopal: Metro Achieves Speed Of 80 Km/Hrs For First Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the trial run, Bhopal metro train successfully achieved the operational speed of 80 km per hour on Friday. This is for the first time that the metro train ran on at such a high speed. A top speed of 90 km per hour has been set for the Bhopal Metro. Source in the Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation told Free Press that a trial run was conducted at a priority corridor situated between Subash Nagar Metro station and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Managing director of Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Sibi Chakravarthy congratulated the entire team of metro trains for a successful trial run. When the first metro arrived, it was put on a speed trial ranging between 10 and 15 km per hour. In the subsequent trail runs, metro train speed was gradually increased to 20-25 km per hour and more in subsequent trials.

During the trial run, every system and software was checked thoroughly. Along with speed, the braking system, announcement system, CCTV, gate opening and closing system etc were checked thoroughly. When the train ran at the 80 km per hour speed, its video recording was done. Every detail of the functioning of various systems was noted down during the speed trial of the metro train.

On successful completion of the speed trail, the same type of software will be uploaded in the remaining metro trains. As of now, Bhopal is having five sets of Metro trains and various functions of them are being checked. It is a metro train manufacturing company Alstom is doing various tests of training including an announcement system. Total 27 metro trains are proposed to run in the state capital.