MP: Eight Gates Of Mahi Dam Opened; Sardarpur Records 4 Inches Of Rainfall | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur Incessant rainfall in last 20 hours has drenched the town, leaving several residential areas waterlogged, especially low-lying areas.

Most of the ponds built by the Water Resources Department and dams under the Mahi River project are in a spate because of heavy rainfall. Due to torrential rains, Sardarpur town has received over 4 inches of rainfall within just 20 hours.

Similarly, the swelling of the Mahi River has been keeping people on the edge. People living in low-lying areas are shifting to safer places with their cattle heads and essential belongings.

Consequently, the district administration alerted the villagers living on the banks as the water level was rapidly increasing. Considering the situation, collector Priyank Mishra has ordered the closure of schools (from class 1 to 12) on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, a control room has been set up at janpad panchayat along with flood safety material in case of any emergency. Kalikarai dam in the Sardarpur tehsil was about to reach its full capacity.

JPS Bisht, SDO of Mahi Project, said that due to continuous rainfall, Mahi was overflowing. Eight gates of the Mahi main dam have been opened to drain out excess water.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)