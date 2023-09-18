 MP Shocker: Youth Kicks Woman Snake Expert, Hurls Abuses At Her On Street In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Youth Kicks Woman Snake Expert, Hurls Abuses At Her On Street In Jabalpur

MP Shocker: Youth Kicks Woman Snake Expert, Hurls Abuses At Her On Street In Jabalpur

According to information, snake expert Ankita Pandey was returning home after leaving a snake in the forest when some dispute erupted with a youth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
On Cam: Woman Snake Expert Assaulted On Street In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman snake expert was allegedly assaulted by a youth while catching a snake in Jabalpur on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the accused after a video of the incident came to fore. 

According to information, snake expert Ankita Pandey was returning home after leaving a snake in the forest when some dispute erupted with a youth. The youth kicked and punched the victim while her friend made a video of the whole incident.

Read Also
MP: Heavy Rains Pushes Unveiling Of 108-Feet Tall Statue Of Lord Adi Shankaracharya In Omkareshwar...
article-image

In the video, the victim can be seen lying on the floor while the accused has blocked both her hands. Later she stands up and a verbal assault continues between the two. The youth then slaps and punches the woman. 

Reason not yet known

Meanwhile, the victim’s friend can be heard trying to draw the attention of the passersby by saying that the youth is beating up a woman.

The reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet. 

After the matter came to light, Cantt Police registered a case against accused Aman Rajak under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Torrential Rains Come To Standstill After Over 48 Hours, May Return From Sept 24;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan To Lay Foundation Stone Of Irrigation Projects Worth More Than ₹6029 Crore In...

MP: CM Chouhan To Lay Foundation Stone Of Irrigation Projects Worth More Than ₹6029 Crore In...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26

Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Will Interact With Street Vendors On September 23

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Will Interact With Street Vendors On September 23

MP Govt To Earmark 5% Medical Seats For Students From Govt Schools, Says CM Chouhan

MP Govt To Earmark 5% Medical Seats For Students From Govt Schools, Says CM Chouhan

MP: Bodies Of Minor Siblings Missing For 3 Days Found Floating In Hiran River In Jabalpur

MP: Bodies Of Minor Siblings Missing For 3 Days Found Floating In Hiran River In Jabalpur