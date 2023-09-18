MP Shocker: Youth Kicks Woman Snake Expert, Hurls Abuses At Her On Street In Jabalpur

On Cam: Woman Snake Expert Assaulted On Street In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman snake expert was allegedly assaulted by a youth while catching a snake in Jabalpur on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the accused after a video of the incident came to fore.

According to information, snake expert Ankita Pandey was returning home after leaving a snake in the forest when some dispute erupted with a youth. The youth kicked and punched the victim while her friend made a video of the whole incident.

In the video, the victim can be seen lying on the floor while the accused has blocked both her hands. Later she stands up and a verbal assault continues between the two. The youth then slaps and punches the woman.

Reason not yet known

Meanwhile, the victim’s friend can be heard trying to draw the attention of the passersby by saying that the youth is beating up a woman.

The reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.

After the matter came to light, Cantt Police registered a case against accused Aman Rajak under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

