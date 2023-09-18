 MP Weather Update: Torrential Rains Come To Standstill After Over 48 Hours, May Return From Sept 24; Kshipra, Narmada Rivers Swell
Also, a strong system is forming over the Bay of Bangal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Record-breaking rains finally came to a standstill on Monday, after lashing Indore, Ujjain and other parts of Madhya Pradesh for two straight days. However, the aftermath of rains are still visible through the spate in rivers like Kshipra, Narmada, Kalisindh, Chambal. 

Currently, two gates of Bargi dam have been closed in Jabalpur on Monday. Water is still being released into Narmada by keeping three gates of the dam open for half a metre. On Friday, 13 gates of Bargi Dam were opened.

Chances Of return Of Heavy Rains From September 24 

A new system will be active again from the Bay of Bengal on 20-21 September. This will also be strong. Due to this, a period of heavy rain may start from September 24.

Schools Still Closed

Schools from pre-nursery to 12th are still closed in different districts Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh. 

Reasons Behind Such Weather

Indian Meteorological Department’s senior scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that the strong system arising from the Bay of Bengal was active in the Indore-Ujjain division for the last two-three days. This is the reason behind the heavy rainfall in theprevious days. 

Currently, the system has weakened and is moving towards Gujrat. 

15 Districts Out Of Red Zone

Till September 10, a total of 23 districts of the state were in the red zone. These include Bhopal, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Balaghat, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli. 

Due to heavy rains for 6 days, 15 districts have come out of the red zone. At present Bhopal, Guna, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli districts are included in the Red Zone. Bhopal, Damoh and Singrauli are on the verge of exiting the Red Zone.

Districts With Less Rains

While some parts of Madhya Pradesh were witnessing incessant rains and flood, there were few districts which were dry or had less rains like Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall. (Rain from June 1 to September 17)

Weather With Next 24 Hours

Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam had moderate to heavy rains. 

Light rain may occur in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Shivpuri, Morena, Anuppur, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Bhopal will have sunny and shady weather. There may be light drizzle.

There may be light rain in Indore. Heavy rain is expected in the districts of the division.

In Gwalior, the weather will be clear. It may also rain at some places.

Weather will remain changeablein Jabalpur. There may be light rain at some places and heavy rain at other places.

In Ujjain, the rainy season will continue. There may be light rain in the district also.

