MP: CM Announces Medical College, Tekri Sarkar Lok in Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, undertook a major roadshow in Guna. Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister announced the establishing of a medical college and the construction of Tekri Sarkar Lok for Rs 12 crore in the district. Besides, Guna will be made a Municipal Corporation and no obstacle will be allowed in the development of Guna, he said. The Chief Minister said that he aims to change the lives of the daughters of the State.

By educating daughters, we will make them empowered and strong. Addressing the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behana Scheme, he said that as a result of the necessary financial arrangement, the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000.

No stone will be left unturned in implementing all public welfare schemes of the Centre and the State. Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the Chief Minister has announced several development projects for Bamori, Raghogarh and Chanchauda.

Earlier, Sisodia accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister. During the roadshow, the Chief Minister was welcomed by residents who showered flowers at various places. The roadshow began at Samarasinga Hotel Mandi Gate and passed through Haat Road, Lower Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Sugan Square, and Jaistambh Square before culminating at Laxmiganj.

Patna MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended. During this, MP Dr KP Singh Yadav, former Cabinet minister Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya, district panchayat president Arvind Dhakad, Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav, BJP president Dharmendra Singh Sikarwar, former MLAs Rajendra Singh Saluja and Pannalal Shakya, municipal president Savita Arvind Gupta and other leaders, public representatives and prominent citizens were also present.

Read Also Bhopal: Couple Who Committed Suicide In MP Nagar Feared Separation

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)