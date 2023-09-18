Bhopal: Couple Who Committed Suicide In MP Nagar Feared Separation | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his beloved who had married each other and had ended lives in MP Nagar on Friday late night, feared separation from each other, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the woman who died had left the village along with a close kin of her boyfriend. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said that Devendra and Dharamwati, whom he had married, were relatives and residents of same village.

They feared ignominy and separation from each other if their families learnt about their relation. Devendra’s father Narayan Lodhi told the police that he would not have objected to their relation, if they would have told them the truth.

He added that he last spoke to Devendra on Thursday after which he went missing. “I was completely unaware of his love affair with Dharamwati”, Lodhi said. Dharamwati’s father Pooran Lodhi told police that she went missing from September 14.

Her grandmother had died three months back. She was close to her but did not even tell her about the love affair. MP Nagar ACP Akshay Choudhary said that probe was on in the case and other facts related to the incident might be unearthed too.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)