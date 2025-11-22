 Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi & More Check Full List
The electricity department has announced a planned power shutdown on 23 November 2025 in several areas of Bhopal. The outage is being carried out for important departmental maintenance work to improve electricity supply. Residents are advised to check the timings and prepare in advance.

Syed Faizan Ali
Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power shutdown on 23 November 2025 in several areas of Bhopal. The outage is being carried out for important departmental maintenance work to improve electricity supply.

Residents are advised to check the timings and prepare in advance.

Areas: Doctor Qtrs, Sadiya school, central lib. Azad mkt, Lalwani press Rd, masjid shakoor khan

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: chawni Rd, Masjid badjodiyan, fakhirpura, thana mangalwaar, gujar pura old kabad khana

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Reason: Department work

Areas: yadgare shaha jani park

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Reason: Department work

Areas: bhisankhedi, aakash garden, madhav Asharam , visharjan ghat

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Reason: Department work

Areas: sadana medical, 3rd stop market Kalyani hostel , machna colony , Shivani complex, Kalyani, Sidheswari nagar

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Department work

Areas: 7 no. Stop E -1 & E - 2, behind Bjp office & all nearest area

Reason: Department work

The department has requested cooperation from residents during the scheduled outage. People are advised to charge important devices, arrange water in advance, and plan their work accordingly. The maintenance work is expected to help ensure smoother and more reliable electricity supply in the future.

