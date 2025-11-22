Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power shutdown on 23 November 2025 in several areas of Bhopal. The outage is being carried out for important departmental maintenance work to improve electricity supply.
Residents are advised to check the timings and prepare in advance.
Areas: Doctor Qtrs, Sadiya school, central lib. Azad mkt, Lalwani press Rd, masjid shakoor khan
Time: 10:00 am to 17:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: chawni Rd, Masjid badjodiyan, fakhirpura, thana mangalwaar, gujar pura old kabad khana
Time: 10:00 am to 17:00
Reason: Department work
Areas: yadgare shaha jani park
Time: 10:00 am to 17:00
Reason: Department work
Areas: bhisankhedi, aakash garden, madhav Asharam , visharjan ghat
Time: 10:00 am to 17:00
Reason: Department work
Areas: sadana medical, 3rd stop market Kalyani hostel , machna colony , Shivani complex, Kalyani, Sidheswari nagar
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Department work
Areas: 7 no. Stop E -1 & E - 2, behind Bjp office & all nearest area
Reason: Department work
The department has requested cooperation from residents during the scheduled outage. People are advised to charge important devices, arrange water in advance, and plan their work accordingly. The maintenance work is expected to help ensure smoother and more reliable electricity supply in the future.