Spreading Message To Make Bhopal Garbage Free Yoga Session On Bhanpur Green Belt, Once A Landfill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanpura, which was once an eyesore as heaps of garbage dotted the landfill, has now turned into a greenbelt. Under Indian Cleanliness League 2.0, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday organised a yoga session at Bhanpur Khanti ( landfill).

School and college students, social workers, sanitation workers along with medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA Krishna Gaur, Mayor Malti Rai, Corporation Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, commissioner Frank Noble A. participated in the yoga session.

In this, a large number of 'yogis' gathered to do Anulom-Vilom. There was, once, heaps of garbage spread on 37 acres. Under the National Indian Cleanliness League-2.0, to spread the message among people about health through cleanliness, a mega Yoga show was organised on the site which was a garbage dump yard for years.

The amount of waste and garbage on the site had become an eyesore and posed risk to the health of people living in adjoining areas. The waste disposal of Bhanpur landfill was done scientifically and 37 acres of land was cleared of garbage and developed into a beautiful greet belt.

