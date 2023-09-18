Overheard In Bhopal |

Desires frosted

The burning desires of a Sahib to get a significant constitutional position may be frosted. A very important person is reportedly opposed to him for the position. Thus, it looks difficult for him to hit the bull’s-eye. The person concerned, now holding the position, has created an atmosphere against this Sahib who is sparing no effort to quell the anger of his adversary, but it fell through. The government wants to appoint someone to the post before the Model Code of Conduct is imposed. Since there has not been any decision on this Sahib, the name of another person for the post is doing the rounds. A very powerful person is supporting this man, so the government may soon take a decision on appointing someone.

Golmaal Hain Bhai…!

There are complaints of irregularity against a senior IAS officer. Fed up with this Principal Secretary (PS), someone has complained to the Central Government against him. The PS has rented his house to a company which is working for the department the bureaucrat is heading. The state government also came to know about it, but since the higher-ups in the administration did not take any action, the issue had gone to the Centre. Nonetheless, for the PS, who has made a lot of money through backhanders, such an issue as renting his house to a company is but very simple. Yet, there is a point in the complaint, because the PS has rented his house to a company working for his department. The officer has committed numerous irregularities after his posting there. But he is so influential, that he coolly deals with all the complaints of corruption against him.

Bitter feud

A retired Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) is in trouble . This retired ACS has been rehabilitated to an important organisation, but he is not on good terms with the ACS of the department under which the organisation is functioning. For this reason, although five months have passed since he was rehabilitated to the post, yet the terms and conditions of his services have not been fixed. Whenever the higher-ups in the administration send the file concerned with the former ACS to the department, where he has been rehabilitated, the ACS puts some objections to it. Immediately after his rehabilitation, the former ACS advised the government to carve out the organisation from the department. He also objected to the facilities that the ACS is getting from the organisation. Former ACS’s proposal was not accepted, though. Yet, the ACS got angry with him. Accordingly, the latter puts objections to the file whenever it comes to him.

Minister or blackmailer?

There are many stories about a minister’s way of extorting money. A brother of the minister demanded money from an owner of a liquor outlet to meet poll expenses. The liquor shop owner told the minister’s brother to reduce the amount. Afterwards, both of them locked horns over the issue. When the matter reached the minister, he said the liquor shop would be closed. The minister’s associates reportedly staged a sit-in outside the shop, demanding its closure. Immediately after the incident, the minister wrote notes in a file, that the shop should be closed, since there is resentment among locals against it. The notes written by the minister reached the department concerned, which is against closing a liquor shop in this way. Since there is a dispute between the minister and the department associated with the sale of liquor, the issue is going to the Chief Minister who will take a decision. Otherwise also, the minister is known for his wayward conduct.

Fourth PS

Large number of women IAS officers have applied for transfer to Delhi on deputation. After the government’s nod for three female IAS officer’s posting to the Centre, it has allowed the fourth woman officer to go there. Madam has been trying to go to the Centre for a long time. She, however, got the approval after two years of waiting. Now that the state government has approved their applications, these four officers are trying to get posting in Delhi. Out of these three officers, whose applications have been approved, two seem to be upset about not getting posting to the Centre. They are in a dilemma. On the one hand they are not getting posting, but on the other hand they are losing importance in the state. The application of the fourth officer was approved a little late. Yet, she may soon be posted to Delhi. Tantra Mantra A secretary-rank IAS officer, facing difficulties one after another, has resorted to Tantra Mantra. The officer is conducting religious rites through priests at different temples in the state to get rid of the obstacles. The officer has been passing through a bad phase for the past few years and, despite his best efforts, he has failed to get out of the mess he is in. He does not have much work in the department where he is posted, so he is trying to woo the planets through certain religious rites to get back his halcyon days. A few years ago, the officer was caught in a major controversy, and got rid of it by performing certain religious rites. Since he finds himself in the soup again, he is adopting the same method as he has been doing for all these years to get out of any trouble. Sahib wants to see the Congress back in power, so that he may get an important position through his clout.