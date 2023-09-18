MP: Heavy Rains Pushes Unveiling Of 108-Feet Tall Statue Of Lord Adi Shankaracharya In Omkareshwar Till Sept 21

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The unveiling ceremony of 108-feet tall statue of Lord Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar has been postponed till September 21. The ceremony which was scheduled for today was postponed by the state government due to heavy rains and flood-like situation in the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many districts are experiencing heavy rainfall. Omkareshwar displays the ferocious form of River Narmada. As a result, On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on social media that the state is receiving good rains thanks to Lord Mahakal. The Narmada river's dams have been filled, thanks to the graces of Lord Mahakal and Lord Omkareshwar. We will host the unveiling ceremony of the Lord Adi Shankaracharya statue at Omkareshwar on September 21 rather than September 18 due to the state's current rainy weather. The CM announced that all religious rites now taking place at the Omkareshwar of the installation of the Adi Shankaracharya statue will now last till September 21.

108-foot-tall statue of Lord Adi Shankaracharya, has been constructed

The Statue of Oneness, a 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Adi Shankaracharya, has been constructed in Omkareshwar. Additionally, a 28-acre Advaita Vedanta Peeth is being constructed here.

The two days of rain in the state had caused devastation. A lot of low-lying neighborhoods have become submerged in water, forcing residents to flee. The gates of the Narmada River dams have been opened. In Omkareshwar, 22 gates of the dam have been opened.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)