MP Shocker: Father Kills 12-Year-Old Son For Demanding Bicycle In Sagar

MP Shocker: Father Kills 12-yr-old Son For Demanding Bicycle |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly axed his son to death following his repeated demands for a bicycle in Sagar district on Tuesday. The man fled the scene after committing the horrifying crime. Police have started a search to nab him.

The incident has come to light from Kanti village of Banda police station area.

According to the police, 12 year old Yashwant was insisting on bringing a bicycle, but the father did not have money. Furious over this demand of his son, the father Nirpat Lodhi, resident of Kanti village, attacked his son with an axe, killing him on the spot.

As soon as information about the incident was received, Banda police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The accused father is absconding after the incident.

Incident at home

Police have also prepared Panchnama of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Banda police station in-charge Nasir Ahmed Farooqui said that the father had killed his son with an axe at their home. “A case of murder has been registered against the accused in the case. The accused has been absconding since the incident while a search for him is going on,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)