 MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

The incident occurred on Monday night when the family was returning after visiting their farmland in Haidargarh village, a police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
MP: Four Members Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Water-Filled Pit In Vidisha | Representative Image

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): At least four members of a family, including a woman and three minor children, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a roadside rainwater-filled pit in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the family was returning after visiting their farmland in Haidargarh village, a police officer said.

"The car fell into the pit filled with rainwater when the driver was reversing it to negotiate a turn," said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav.

He said two other members of the family who were also travelling in the car were rescued by villagers.

They are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he added.

The deceased persons were identified as Shakeela Bi (30), Nikhat (13), Ayan (10) and Shaad (7), the ASP added.

"While three bodies were recovered by villagers, the fourth one was found in the car after it was pulled out of the pit by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at around 11 pm," he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ Cheers CM Shivraj; WATCH How MP Politicians...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ Cheers CM Shivraj; WATCH How MP Politicians...

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP: Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express Skips Bhopal Station, Leaving 150 Passengers Waiting On Platform

MP: Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express Skips Bhopal Station, Leaving 150 Passengers Waiting On Platform

MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals

MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals