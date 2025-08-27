Woman Subjected To Occult Ritual Instead Of Treatment In Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman was subjected to occult rituals (jhaad-phoonk) right outside the operation theatre instead of receiving medical treatment in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, as reported on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was brought to the Panna District Hospital in severe pain.

However, instead of relying on doctors and a proper medical treatment, her family members called in a tantrik to the hospital.

The tantrik then began performing rituals inside the hospital premises, in full view of staff and other patients.

He handed a coconut to a minor girl, placed a bottle of water on her head, and made her circle around the pregnant woman while chanting mantras loudly.

Read Also AAP Leaders Booked For Pothole Protest With BJP Flags In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Scared onlooker couldn't intervene

The rituals continued for nearly half an hour, during which the tantrik even cut the woman’s hair.

The onlookers were shocked, including patients’ relatives, who said they were frightened but no one came forward to stop the tantrik.

Eyewitness Bhupendra Singh Parmar said the ritual went on for about 30 minutes, creating panic in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Alok Gupta urged people to stay away from such superstitions, stressing that proper medical treatment should never be replaced by blind faith.