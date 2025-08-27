 AAP Leaders Booked For Pothole Protest With BJP Flags In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
In a symbolic act, protesters planted BJP flags into potholes filled with rainwater and accused the ruling party of negligence and corruption.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
AAP Leaders Booked For Pothole Protest With BJP Flags In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have registered a case against six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, including district president Amitabh Pandey, after a protest against poor road conditions took an unusual turn.

The controversy erupted on Monday when AAP workers staged a march from Naka Guda-Gudi to Beti Bachao Chowk to highlight the bad state of city roads. 

In a symbolic act, protesters planted BJP flags into potholes filled with rainwater and accused the ruling party of negligence and corruption.

AAP workers even sat inside the waterlogged craters. They alleged that roads built under the ‘Smart City’ project had been compromised due to corruption and substandard work. 

They also pointed out that the affected roads include the residences of several BJP leaders, yet continue to remain in a dangerous condition. This often leads to frequent accidents and public inconvenience.

BJP workers filed complaint 

The act of planting BJP flags in the potholes angered local BJP workers. They then filed a complaint with police and claimed that their sentiments had been hurt. 

Acting on the complaint, Gwalior police registered an FIR against 6 AAP leaders and have launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident has sparked political tension in the city, with AAP accusing the BJP-led administration of failing to deliver on promises of development.

