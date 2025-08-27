Now, Bengaluru-Led Probe To Unravel ₹72 Crore Hydroponic Weed Racket |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a massive seizure of hydroponic weed worth Rs 72 crore in a coordinated raid on August 20, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru office will lead further investigation into the smuggling syndicate, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the syndicate was exposed during Operation “WeedOut,” a pan-India crackdown targeting illegal transport of hydroponic weed. The DRI intercepted consignments at Bengaluru’s KrantiveeraSangolli Rayanna railway station and Bhopal Junction.

All accused produced before Bengaluru court

All six accused, including the alleged kingpin, have been produced before a Bengaluru court and remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier intelligence had identified five suspects travelling by train to Delhi as part of the smuggling network. Bhopal DRI targeted them during the raid, catching two with the contraband, while three others were found without any illegal items but had their identities recorded for possible future questioning.

