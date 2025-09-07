 Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident
Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

The police began a probe and are gathering information about the unidentified vehicle

Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle struck his two-wheeler in Dwarkapuri police station area.

The incident occurred around four days ago between Chandan Nagar Square and Phooti Kothi Square when he was returning home from his friend’s house along with his cousin to bring a notebook. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivam Jadhav, a resident of Shraddha Puri Colony, Phooti Kothi Square. His family members said that Shivam was a student of class 10th.

He had gone to his friend’s house to bring a notebook for studies with his cousin. When they were returning, a speeding unidentified vehicle struck their two-wheeler, leading to the death of Shivam.

He was the only son of his parents. The police began a probe and are gathering information about the unidentified vehicle.

Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

